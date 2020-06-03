As of June 3, Wednesday is the day with the highest wind gust of the year. 2020 has brought numerous significant wind events, including one that damaged Convention Hall in Cape May and ripped roofs off of buildings. 

93 mph - Beach Haven

92 mph - Surf City 

89 mph - Beach Haven

72 mph - Beach Haven, diferent location

70 mph - Harvey Cedars

68 mph - Mystic Island

68 mph - Mystic Island (different station)

66 mph - Mystic Island

59 mph - Surf City

52 mph - Atlantic City International Airport

