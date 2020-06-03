As of June 3, Wednesday is the day with the highest wind gust of the year. 2020 has brought numerous significant wind events, including one that damaged Convention Hall in Cape May and ripped roofs off of buildings.
93 mph - Beach Haven
92 mph - Surf City
89 mph - Beach Haven
72 mph - Beach Haven, diferent location
70 mph - Harvey Cedars
68 mph - Mystic Island
68 mph - Mystic Island (different station)
66 mph - Mystic Island
59 mph - Surf City
52 mph - Atlantic City International Airport
