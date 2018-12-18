Middle Township High School sophomore guard Kate Herlihy sparked an 11-0 run to end the game and propel the Panthers’ girls basketball team to a 38-31 win over Wildwood Catholic (1-2) in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League United Division contenders.
Wildwood Catholic led 31-27 with four minutes left. Herlihy began Middle’s surge with a steal and layup. She followed with a 3-pointer to put the Panthers up 32-31. Middle (2-0) never trailed again. Herlihy totaled 14 points, while Kira Sides and Aubrey Hunter added seven points apiece for the Thunderbolts.
Gabby Turco scored a game-high 16 points for the Crusaders. Marianna Papazoglou and Lauren McCallion each scored five.
Herlihy also sank two foul shots in the final seconds.
Middle: 8 13 6 12−39
WWC: 6 15 4 6−31
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 33,
Cape May Tech 32
The Villagers’ Sydney Prescott scored a team-leading 16 points, while teammate Ara Casale added 13 points, including four 3-pointers.
OLMA (2-0) led 16-10 at halftime.
The Hawks’ Liza Pellini led with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Daniella Piazza scored six points and Kennedy Campbell added five points. Cape May Tech fell to 0-3.
Cape May Tech: 2 8 5 17− 32
OLMA: 7 9 13 4− 33
Wildwood 65,
Pitman 46
Imene Fathi scored 13 points, while teammate Jenna Hans added 12 points, both making a pair of 3s for Wildwood (3-0). Maddie McCracken scored a game-high 18 points and Leah Benichou had 11.
Delaney Drummey scored 14 points for Pitman, who fell to 2-1
Wildwood: 21 13 14 17−65
Pitman: 8 14 12 12−46
Highland Reg. 62,
Cumberland Reg. 32
Jenna Gardner, Taleah Robinson and Aniah Hitchen each scored eight points apiece for Cumberland (0-3). Kaeleigh Anderson, Reonna Givens and Betsy Hatcher all had two points.
Zamirah Montgomery scored 22 points to lead Highland (2-0).
Highland: 29 13 12 8−62
Cumberland: 4 7 11 10−32
Hammonton 51,
Clearview Reg. 44
Sara Peretti scored 16 points to lead Hammonton (1-1), while Jada Thompson scored 14 points. Kristina Washington added nine points and Alyssa Caporale put up eight. Marissa Passarella and Remy Smith both scored twice.
Bella Steidle scored a game-high 25 points for Clearview.
Lacey Twp. 57,
Jackson Liberty 51
Hayley scored a game-high 22 points for the Lions (1-1). Allie Toth had 12, and Brianna Scott had 11.
Hailey McGee led Jackson Liberty with 19 points. Maura Carney had 18.
Lacey: 13 15 12 17−57
Jackson: 5 13 16 17−51
Bridgeton 46,
LEAP Academy 32
Bridgeton defeated host LEAP Academy to improve to 2-1. No further information was available.
Boys basketball
Wildwood Catholic 54,
Middle Twp. 30
Jahlil White scored 21 points for Wildwood Catholic, going 8 for 9 at the foul line. Also for the Crusaders (3-0), Taj Thweat had 11 points, while Jacob Hopping put up 10.
Marcus Piece led the Middle (1-2) with eight points. Matt Marino scored six points, while T.J. Harris and A.J. Baez added four apiece.
Middle: 9 8 8 5−30
WWC: 10 11 17 16−54
Pitman 60,
Wildwood 57
Tyler Tomlin had 28 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks for the Warriors (0-3). Will Long finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Seamus Fynes had four points and four rebounds.
P: 17 15 13 15−60
W: 5 18 16 18−57
Atlantic Christian 47,
Pilgrim Academy 29
Daniel Roland led Atlantic Christian with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Ben Noble had 10 points and four assists, and Mark Rosie had nine points and nine rebounds.
Nate Storr had nine points for Pilgrim Academy. Channing Smith had seven, and Geon Smallwood had five.
P: 8 7 14 0−29
ACS: 9 12 15 11−47
Millville 71,
Gloucester Catholic 33
Millville’s Tarrel Washington scored 17 points, while Rynell Lawrence added 11. Little John Green, Eddie Jaminson and Aundrey Green added nine points apiece for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 2-1.
Conor Regan scored 13 points to lead Gloucester Catholic (1-2).
Millville: 24 16 18 13−71
Gloucester: 11 10 5 7−33
Highland Regional 55,
Cumberland Regional 42
Floyd Whitaker scored a game-high 21 points for Highland (2-0). John Bennett had 12, and Jeff Agosto had eight.
Antonio Gil finished with 14 points for the Colts (0-2). Jamere Muschette had nine, and Joshua Scurry had seven.
C: 10 7 12 13−42
H: 14 9 17 15−55
St. Joseph 86,
Buena Reg. 39
Marcellus Ross scored 25 points to help the Wildcats remain undefeated at 3-0. Yamere Diggs added 11 points and Alanas Urbonas put up nine. Jason Prepard had seven points.
Buena’s Nasir Williams scored 10 points, along with teammate Andrew Slade who scored 11. The Chiefs fell to 0-3.
Buena: 14 7 15 3−39
St. Joe: 33 22 19 12−86
Clearview 53,
Hammonton 39
No further information was available.
Boys swimming
Middle Twp. 93,
Lower Cape May Reg. 71
At Cape May Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay—M (N/A) 1:59.34; 200 Freestyle—Travis McCray M 2:10.59; 200 IM—Zeb Hinker L 2:20.60; 50 Freestyle—Zac Long L 24.25; 100 Butterfly—Long L 1:12.47; 100 Freestyle—Brendon Bartha M 56.52; 500 Freestyle—Hinker L 6:05.41; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Martynas Bartnikas, Brendon Bartha, Justin Moore, McCray) 1:42.69; 100 Backstroke—John Lombardelli M 1:16.70; 100 Breaststroke—Kolby Carter L 1:19.85; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Hinker, Jack Perry, Carter, Mark Ryan) 4:13.03.
Records—Middle 2-2, Lower, Lower 1-4.
From Monday
Schalick 108,
Millville 49
At Vineland YMCA, meters
200 Medley Relay—S (Tyler Kulig, Sean Simms, Steven Hubbard, Ben Smith) 1:55.22; 200 Freestyle—Smith S 1:38.23; 200 IM—Simms S 2:15.86; 50 Freestyle—Kevin Hallenbeck M 25.06; 100 Butterfly—Hubbard S 1:07.13; 100 Freestyle—Smith S 51.93; 400 Freestyle—Hallenbeck M 6:33.78; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Hubbard, Logan Groome, Jack Wheaton, Austin Ludwick) 1:54.78; 100 Backstroke—Simms S 59.85; 100 Breaststroke—Kulig S 1:17.79; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Ludwick, Hubbard, Smith, Simms) 3:49.81.
Records—Millville 0-4, Schalick 3-1.
Girls swimming
Middle Twp. 129,
Lower Cape May Reg. 38
At Cape May Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Sophia Basacco, Natali Ilieva, Ishika Patel, Sophia Braun) 2:06.70; 200 Freestyle—Ilieva M 2:16.16; 200 IM—Maddie Deane M 2:48.82; 50 Freestyle—So. Braun M 28.06; 100 Butterfly—Patel M 1:09.13; 100 Freestyle—Bosacco M 59.85; 500 Freestyle—Bridget Donohue M 6:36.00; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Ilieva, So. Braun, Samantha Braun, Patel) 1:54.54; 100 Backstroke—Bosacco M 1:05.21; 100 Breaststroke—Ilieva M 1:21.34; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Patel, Sa. Braun, Sarina Wen, N/A) 4:21.01.
Records—Lower 0-3, Middle 3-0.
From Monday
Millville 84,
Schalick 81
At Vineland YMCA, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Taylor Mummert, Katherine Clark, Madalyne Blair, Colleen Renshaw) 2:17.23; 200 Freestyle—Julia Smith S 2:25.35; 200 IM—Renshaw M 2:23.00; 50 Freestyle—Blair M 30.52; 100 Butterfly—Smith S 1:16.55; 100 Freestyle—Renshaw M 57.32; 400 Freestyle—Alicia Slimmer M 7:32.25; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Emilia Leone, Lauren Bradway, Alex Sbrana, Olivia Leone) 2:10.44; 100 Backstroke—Chloe Gerstenbacher S 1:18.50; 100 Breaststroke—O. Leone S 1:23.77; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Lexi Kukal, Blair, Renshaw, Mummert) 4:34.79.
Records—Millville 2-2, Schalick 1-2.
Boys indoor track
Holy Spirit High School runner Ahmad Brown won the 400-meter dash in 51.32 seconds in the first meet of the South Jersey Track Coaches Association on Tuesday. That finish was a personal-best for the junior.
The event featured over 40 runners. About 30 teams competed in the meet.
No additional information was available.