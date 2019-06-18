Group I and IV track sectional

Millville’s Bryanna Craig glides over the crossbar in the Group IV high jump on Saturday. Craig won the event with a jump of 5-05.

Bryanna Craig

Millville Fr.

High jump

One of the state's top athletes, Craig won the Cumberland County and Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. She also excelled at the long jump, 400 dash and other events.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

