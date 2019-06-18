Bryanna Craig
Millville Fr.
High jump
One of the state's top athletes, Craig won the Cumberland County and Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. She also excelled at the long jump, 400 dash and other events.
Bryanna Craig
Millville Fr.
High jump
One of the state's top athletes, Craig won the Cumberland County and Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey and state Group IV championships. She also excelled at the long jump, 400 dash and other events.
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.