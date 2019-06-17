South Jersey Track and Field Championships

Egg Harbor Township’s Mubeen Momodu, 16 competes in boys high jump during South Jersey Track and Field Championships at Egg Harbor Township High School Saturday May 28, 2017. (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

Mubeen Momodu

Egg Harbor Township Sr.

High jump

Momodu won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships.

