LEVOY THEATRE
8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 14; $17, $22, $42
WHAT TO EXPECT: It will be a celebration of Southern rock on Saturday as the tribute band High Noon comes to the Levoy Theatre. Bluesy, guitar-driven rock ’n’ roll will be on the menu as High Noon rips through classics from Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, The Outlaws, .38 Special, Molly Hatchet and the Marshall Tucker Band. The 1970s will be alive and well in Millville as concertgoers rock out to “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Midnight Rider,” “Freebird” and “Ramblin’ Man.”
