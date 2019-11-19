High pressure will hang around Wednesday and Thursday, bringing crisp, seasonable and bright November days.

A pair of cold fronts will pass Friday, bringing showers, before we track a nearby storm system for the weekend.

We’ll start out Wednesday with some leftover clouds from the cloudy night prior. Temperatures will range from the mid-30s well into the Pine Barrens, moving to the low 40s as you move east onto the shore.

When will we get rid of these clouds that have plagued us since Saturday afternoon? That’ll be Wednesday. We’ve been stuck in a trough, or area of upper-level low pressure.

The low pressure extended from Newfoundland to Illinois on Tuesday, but it was moving east.

Wednesday, that low pressure will move out of the Midwest and past our area. By the afternoon, I expect a decent amount of sunshine. Winds will be gusty around 20 mph from the northwest, with the shore gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Wednesday night we will have a clear sky. Temperatures will fall quickly through the 40s during the evening. Thursday morning will start out in the 30s.

Most of the mainland will be close or just below the freezing mark, while the shore will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will then be as quiet as quiet can be. The sun will shine brightly, with seasonable afternoon highs in the mid-50s. It’ll be a great day for raking leaves or getting an outdoor run in.

After-school activities will be good, too.

Clouds will pile back in late Thursday night, though. A low pressure system will move from the Great Lakes into Quebec. No rain is expected, but it’ll feel damp out.

During the day, southwest winds will blow. High temperatures will be above average for a change, sitting just shy of 60.

Hey, it’s not much, but it’s the best we can do for now.

A cold front, stemming from the low pressure system, will bring off-and-on showers for part of the day. At this time, I’m favoring a 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame. Rainfall totals between 0.10 to 0.25 inches are expected.

After that passes, another low pressure will enter the picture for the weekend. I believe it will stay far enough away for a dry, albeit cloudy, weekend.

However, don’t be surprised to see weekend rain in the next column. If we do, it wouldn’t be straight rain both days, and you’ll see a chunk or two of dry time.

