Some may call it football weather, in Canada. 

Football games Thursday will be downright cold. 

While Wednesday night will needed just the typical November gear, you will need the jacket, gloves, scarfs and thick socks for Thanksgiving. With a stiff northwest blowing in most places, wind chills will between the mid-teens and low 20s! Frostbite can occur in thirty minutes. 

Before the historic Millville vs. Vineland football game, I will be visiting Millville High School at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for an On The Road. Get your updated forecast then. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

