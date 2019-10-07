Nysere Dunlap
Oakcrest
The senior linebacker and fullback made 13 tackles, four of them for losses, in a 13-12 win over Middle Township. He also rushed nine times for 44 yards. Oakcrest (2-3) plays 6 p.m. Friday at Mainland Regional (5-0).
Solomon DeShields
Millville
The senior wide receiver caught seven passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Thunderbolts to a 20-14 win over Cherokee. DeShields has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh. Millville (2-3) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Timber Creek (3-2).
Jaiden Abrams
Hammonton
The junior running back carried 19 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Blue Devils to a 49-21 win over Absegami. Hammonton (3-2) has won two straight and plays at 7 p.m Friday Kingsway Regional (3-2).
Jayden Shertel
St. Joseph
The junior quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Haddonfield 43-8. The victory ended Haddonfield’s 21-game winning streak. St. Joe (4-1) plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vineland (2-3).
