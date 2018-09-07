The St. Augustine Prep football team beat Lenape 30-6 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Friday.
The Hermit’s Isaiah Raikes opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run.
In the second quarter, St. Augustine’s Bryce Eimer tackled Lenape’s Xavier Coleman in the end zone for a safety to make it 9-0. On the ensuing free kick, Sincere Rhea scored from 76 yards out to go up 16-0.
Lenape answered with a touchdown of its own, making it 16-6 at the half.
Joe Bonczek returned a short kickoff for a score, and Corey Yeoman tacked on a 3-yard touchdown for the Hermits in the third quarter.
The sloppy weather affected both teams. The Hermits rushed for 135 yards, and their defense held Lenape to 47 total yards of offense.
The weather affected other games around South Jersey, including postponements to several area teams.
Holy Spirit at Eastern Regional, Pleasantville at Maple Shade, and Hammonton at Timber Creek were all postponed to Saturday. Cedar Creek and Camden, got started, but was postponed to Saturday with the Pirates leading 2-0 with 3 minutes left in the first half. Hammonton’s game with Timber Creek will be held at Highland Regional.
Lenape;0 6 0 0—6
St. Augustine;7 9 14 0—30
FIRST QUARTER
SA—Raikes 2 run (Snyder kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SA—Safety
SA—Rhea 76 free kick run (Snyder kick)
L—Coleman 10 yard run (pass failed)
THIRD QUARTER
SA—Bonczek 70 kick return (Snyder kick)
SA—Yeoman 3 run (Snyder kick)
Records—SA 1-1; L 0-2 .
Middle Township 41,
Seaford (Del.) 0
David Hayes and Cameron Hamer scored two touchdowns each to lead the Panthers. Romeo Rodriguez and Charlie McNeal ran in one touchdown apiece.
Middle Township;14 14 13 0—0
Seaford (Del.);0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
M−David Hayes 1 run (Marino run)
M−Cameron Hamer 34 run (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
M−Hayes 41 run (Carlson kick good)
M−Hamer 12 run (Carlson kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
M−Rodriguez 13 run (kick fail)
M−McNeal 5 run (Carlson kick good)
Records—Middle 1-0.
Buena Regional 40,
Haddon Township 0
Buena Regional (1-0) led 40-0 at the half, which was called due to weather at halftime.
Buena’s Chris Doughty scored two touchdowns that went for a combined 120 yards on two carries. Luke Santiago threw two touchdown passes.
Haddon Township;0 0—0
Buena Regional;26 14—40
FIRST QUARTER
B−Chris Doughty 70 run (kick fail)
B−Jacobs 12 pass from Santiago (kick fail)
B−Armitage pass from Santiago (kick good)
B−Burns 48 run (kick good)
SECOND QUARTER
B−Doughty 50 run (kick good)
B−Smithby 46 run (kick good)
Records—Buena 1-0.
Barnegat 20,
Jackson Liberty 6
Charlie Cotton ran a short 1 yard touchdown in for Barnegat (1-0) in the first quarter. Quarterback Brian Finucan threw a 10 yard pass to Devyn Defilipo in the second quarter and Brian Ewan ran for 44 yards for the Bengals’ final scoring play.
Barnegat;6 7 0 7—20
Jackson;0 6 0 0—6
FIRST QUARTER
B−Charlie Cotton 1 run (kick fail)
SECOND QUARTER
J−td (kick fail)
B−Devyn DeFillpo 10 pass from Brian Finucan (Osborn kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
B−Brian Ewan 44 run (kick good)
Records—Barnegat 1-0.
Oakcrest 12,
Bridgeton 0
Two touchdowns in the final quarter helped Oakcrest defeat Bridgeton in both teams’ season opener. The Falcon’s Keevon Berry scored a 19 yard touchdown run to score the first touchdown of the game after three scoreless quarters. Harrison Doe scored a 19 yard touchdown off a pass from Franklin Sayers. The Falcons improve to 1-0 and the Bulldogs fall 0-1.
Oakcrest;0 0 0 12—12
Bridgeton;0 0 0 0—0
FOURTH QUARTER
O—Berry 19 run (kick failed)
O—Doe 19 run pass by Sayers (kick failed)
Records—O 1-0; B 0-1.
Shore Regional 31,
Pinelands Regional 0
Terry Carlston caught a 48 yard touchdown pass from Gil Goldsmith in the second quarter. Goldsmith found Carlston again with a 13 yard pass in their next scoring play.
Pinelands;0 0 0 0—0
Shore Reg.;0 16 6 9—31
SECOND QUARTER
S−Richie Pekmezian field goal
S−Terry Carlston 48 pass from Gil Goldsmit (kick fail)
S−Carlston 13 pass from Goldsmith (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
S−Shane McLaughlin 8 run (kick fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
S−Gil Goldsmith 44 run (kick good)
S−Pekmezian field goal
Records—Pinelands 0-1.