STANDINGS
WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Continental Division
School Division Overall
St. Joseph 0-0 1-0
Atlantic City 0-0 1-0
Timber Creek 0-0 1-1
Vineland 0-0 0-1
Millville 0-0 0-1
United Division
Middle Township 0-0 1-0
Pleasantville 0-0 1-1
Gloucester Catholic 0-0 0-0
Buena Regional 0-0 0-1
Gloucester City 0-0 0-1
Lower Cape May 0-0 0-1
Independence Division
Ocean City 0-0 1-0
Mainland Regional 0-0 1-0
Absegami 0-0 0-0
Bridgeton 0-0 0-0
Egg Harbor Twp. 0-0 0-1
Oakcrest 0-0 0-1
Constitution Division
Cedar Creek 1-0 2-0
Camden 0-0 1-0
Camden Catholic 0-0 1-0
Delsea Regional 0-0 0-0
Woodrow Wilson 0-0 0-0
Willingboro 0-1 0-1
Royal Division
Hammonton 0-0 1-0
Eastern 0-0 0-0
Kingsway Regional 0-0 0-1
Washington Twp. 0-0 0-1
Holy Spirit 0-0 0-1
National Division
Pennsauken 0-0 1-0
Triton 0-0 0-1
Cherry Hill West 0-0 0-1
Seneca 0-0 0-1
Cherry Hill East 0-0 0-1
Cumberland Regional 0-0 0-1
American Division
Shawnee 1-0 1-0
Williamstown 0-0 1-0
Cherokee 0-0 1-0
Lenape 0-0 1-0
St. Augustine 0-0 0-1
Rancocas Valley 0-1 0-1
Classic Division
Maple Shade 0-0 1-0
Robbinsville 0-0 1-0
Haddon Twp. 0-0 1-0
Clayton 0-0 0-0
Riverside 0-0 0-0
Wildwood 0-0 0-0
SHORE CONFERENCE
Constitution Division
Southern Regional 0-0 1-0
Brick Memorial 0-0 0-1
Freehold Township 0-0 0-1
Howell 0-0 0-1
Marlboro 0-0 0-1
Middletown North 0-0 0-1
Liberty Division
Lacey Township 0-0 1-0
Red Bank 0-0 1-0
Donovan Catholic 0-0 1-0
Central Regional 0-0 0-0
Holmdel 0-0 0-0
Manasquan 0-0 0-0
Patriot Division
Pt. Pleasant Borough 1-0 1-0
Raritan 0-0 1-0
Shore Regional 0-0 1-0
Monmouth 0-0 0-0
Ocean Township 0-0 0-0
Barnegat 0-1 0-1
National Division
Pt. Pleasant Beach 0-0 1-0
Pinelands Regional 0-0 0-0
Keansburg 0-0 0-0
Keyport 0-0 0-1
Manchester Township 0-0 0-1
Asbury Park 0-0 0-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring
Name, school TD OP TP
Ja'briel Mace, Mainland 4 0 24
Jada Byers, SJ 3 0 18
Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 3 0 18
Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit 2 0 12
Caleb Narty, Hammonton 2 0 12
Miles Sapp, Middle Twp 2 0 12
Kenderson Cardaci, Middle Twp 2 0 12
Loue Barrios, Cedar Creek 2 0 12
Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek 2 0 12
Keon Henry, Pville 2 0 12
Matt Vernieri, Barnegat 2 0 12
Rushing
Name, School Carries Yards
Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 16 193
Jaquan Howard, Pville 24 147
Ernest Howard, Pville 17 142
Jaiden Brown, Southern 17 138
Jada Byers, SJ 16 133
Passing
Name, school Comp Att Yards TD
Louie Barrios, Cedar Crek 22 42 358 4
Trevor Cohen, Holy Spirit 21 33 191 0
Jayden Shertel, St. Joe 9 15 151 2
Joe Repetti, OC 6 8 143 2
Matt Vernieri, Barnegat 5 13 122 0
Receiving
Name, school Catches Yards
Jojo Bermudez, Cedar Creek 8 142
Jada Byers, SJ 5 84
Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit 8 79
Jake Schneider, OC 3 68
Matt Marino, Middle Twp 6 62
Nasir Hill, St. Augustine 5 58
THE PRESS FOOTBALL ELITE 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.
1. St. Joseph 1-0: 6 p.m. Friday at Millville (0-1)
2. St. Augustine 0-1: 7 p.m. Friday at Lenape (1-0)
3. Camden 1-0: Noon Saturday at Cedar Creek (2-0)
4. Williamstown 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Rancocas Valley (0-1)
5. Holy Spirit 0-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Eastern (0-0)
6. Shawnee 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Cherokee (1-0)
7. West Deptford 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Collingswood (1-0)
8. Toms River North 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Regional (1-0)
9. Penns Grove 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Woodstown (1-0)
10. Vineland 0-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Atlantic City (1-0)
11. Highland Regional 0-1: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Clearview (1-0)
