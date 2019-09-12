STANDINGS

WEST JERSEY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Continental Division

School Division Overall

St. Joseph 0-0 1-0

Atlantic City 0-0 1-0

Timber Creek 0-0 1-1

Vineland 0-0 0-1

Millville 0-0 0-1

United Division

Middle Township 0-0 1-0

Pleasantville 0-0 1-1

Gloucester Catholic 0-0 0-0

Buena Regional 0-0 0-1

Gloucester City 0-0 0-1

Lower Cape May 0-0 0-1

Independence Division

Ocean City 0-0 1-0

Mainland Regional 0-0 1-0

Absegami 0-0 0-0

Bridgeton 0-0 0-0

Egg Harbor Twp. 0-0 0-1

Oakcrest 0-0 0-1

Constitution Division

Cedar Creek 1-0 2-0

Camden 0-0 1-0

Camden Catholic 0-0 1-0

Delsea Regional 0-0 0-0

Woodrow Wilson 0-0 0-0

Willingboro 0-1 0-1

Royal Division

Hammonton 0-0 1-0

Eastern 0-0 0-0

Kingsway Regional 0-0 0-1

Washington Twp. 0-0 0-1

Holy Spirit 0-0 0-1

National Division

Pennsauken 0-0 1-0

Triton 0-0 0-1

Cherry Hill West 0-0 0-1

Seneca 0-0 0-1

Cherry Hill East 0-0 0-1

Cumberland Regional 0-0 0-1

American Division

Shawnee 1-0 1-0

Williamstown 0-0 1-0

Cherokee 0-0 1-0

Lenape 0-0 1-0

St. Augustine 0-0 0-1

Rancocas Valley 0-1 0-1

Classic Division

Maple Shade 0-0 1-0

Robbinsville 0-0 1-0

Haddon Twp. 0-0 1-0

Clayton 0-0 0-0

Riverside 0-0 0-0

Wildwood 0-0 0-0

SHORE CONFERENCE

Constitution Division

Southern Regional 0-0 1-0

Brick Memorial 0-0 0-1

Freehold Township 0-0 0-1

Howell 0-0 0-1

Marlboro 0-0 0-1

Middletown North 0-0 0-1

Liberty Division

Lacey Township 0-0 1-0

Red Bank 0-0 1-0

Donovan Catholic 0-0 1-0

Central Regional 0-0 0-0

Holmdel 0-0 0-0

Manasquan 0-0 0-0

Patriot Division

Pt. Pleasant Borough 1-0 1-0

Raritan 0-0 1-0

Shore Regional 0-0 1-0

Monmouth 0-0 0-0

Ocean Township 0-0 0-0

Barnegat 0-1 0-1

National Division

Pt. Pleasant Beach 0-0 1-0

Pinelands Regional 0-0 0-0

Keansburg 0-0 0-0

Keyport 0-0 0-1

Manchester Township 0-0 0-1

Asbury Park 0-0 0-1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Scoring

Name, school TD OP TP

Ja'briel Mace, Mainland 4 0 24

Jada Byers, SJ 3 0 18

Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 3 0 18

Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit 2 0 12

Caleb Narty, Hammonton 2 0 12

Miles Sapp, Middle Twp 2 0 12

Kenderson Cardaci, Middle Twp 2 0 12

Loue Barrios, Cedar Creek 2 0 12

Malachi Melton, Cedar Creek 2 0 12

Keon Henry, Pville 2 0 12

Matt Vernieri, Barnegat 2 0 12

Rushing

Name, School Carries Yards

Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 16 193

Jaquan Howard, Pville 24 147

Ernest Howard, Pville 17 142

Jaiden Brown, Southern 17 138

Jada Byers, SJ 16 133

Passing

Name, school Comp Att Yards TD

Louie Barrios, Cedar Crek 22 42 358 4

Trevor Cohen, Holy Spirit 21 33 191 0

Jayden Shertel, St. Joe 9 15 151 2

Joe Repetti, OC 6 8 143 2

Matt Vernieri, Barnegat 5 13 122 0

Receiving

Name, school Catches Yards

Jojo Bermudez, Cedar Creek 8 142

Jada Byers, SJ 5 84

Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit 8 79

Jake Schneider, OC 3 68

Matt Marino, Middle Twp 6 62

Nasir Hill, St. Augustine 5 58

THE PRESS FOOTBALL ELITE 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches.

1. St. Joseph 1-0: 6 p.m. Friday at Millville (0-1)

2. St. Augustine 0-1: 7 p.m. Friday at Lenape (1-0)

3. Camden 1-0: Noon Saturday at Cedar Creek (2-0)

4. Williamstown 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Rancocas Valley (0-1)

5. Holy Spirit 0-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Eastern (0-0)

6. Shawnee 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Cherokee (1-0)

7. West Deptford 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Collingswood (1-0)

8. Toms River North 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Southern Regional (1-0)

9. Penns Grove 1-0: 7 p.m. Friday at Woodstown (1-0)

10. Vineland 0-1: 6 p.m. Friday vs. Atlantic City (1-0)

11. Highland Regional 0-1: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Clearview (1-0)

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments