Scoring
(OP=other points, including extra points, field goals and two-point conversions)
TDs OPs Pts.
Jada Byers, St. Joseph
6 2 38
Dean Hall, Mainland Reg.
2 0 12
Karl Giulian, Middle Twp.
2 0 12
Rushing
Carries Yds
Jada Byers, St. Joseph
12 267
Chase Granit, Lacey Twp.
25 150
Dean Hall, Mainland Reg.
18 117
Nate Johnson, St. Joseph
7 101
Karl Giulian, Middle Twp.
6 103
Tex Thompson, Millville
15 92
Evan Burton, Pinelands
12 90
Mohamed Toure, Pleasantville
21 85
Woodrow McKenzie, EHT
14 81
Elijah Gray, Holy Spirit
24 65
Passing
Comp Att Yds TDs
Ryan Yost, Holy Spirit
22 29 208 1
Sahmir Jones, Pleasantville
15 21 179 0
Ryan Shelton, Vineland
11 20 15 5
Dylan Gudzak, Lacey
7 14 54 1
Cameron Hamer, Middle Twp
2 4 50 2
Jayden Shertel, St. Joe
4 4 72 1
Receiving
Catches Yds
Isaiah Gerena, Holy Spirit
9 79
Tyreem Powell, Vineland
4 65
Brian Stalworth, Pleasantville
5 46
Solomon DeShields, Millville
4 43
Nate Johnson, St. Joseph
2 38
