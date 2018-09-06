Scoring

(OP=other points, including extra points, field goals and two-point conversions)

TDs OPs Pts.

Jada Byers, St. Joseph

6 2 38

Dean Hall, Mainland Reg.

2 0 12

Karl Giulian, Middle Twp.

2 0 12

Rushing

Carries Yds

Jada Byers, St. Joseph

12 267

Chase Granit, Lacey Twp.

25 150

Dean Hall, Mainland Reg.

18 117

Nate Johnson, St. Joseph

7 101

Karl Giulian, Middle Twp.

6 103

Tex Thompson, Millville

15 92

Evan Burton, Pinelands

12 90

Mohamed Toure, Pleasantville

21 85

Woodrow McKenzie, EHT

14 81

Elijah Gray, Holy Spirit

24 65

Passing

Comp Att Yds TDs

Ryan Yost, Holy Spirit

22 29 208 1

Sahmir Jones, Pleasantville

15 21 179 0

Ryan Shelton, Vineland

11 20 15 5

Dylan Gudzak, Lacey

7 14 54 1

Cameron Hamer, Middle Twp

2 4 50 2

Jayden Shertel, St. Joe

4 4 72 1

Receiving

Catches Yds

Isaiah Gerena, Holy Spirit

9 79

Tyreem Powell, Vineland

4 65

Brian Stalworth, Pleasantville

5 46

Solomon DeShields, Millville

4 43

Nate Johnson, St. Joseph

2 38

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.