WRESTLING

8 a.m.

Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Buena at Moorestown

9 a.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Cranford at Middletown South

St. Joseph vs. Pennsauken vs. Willingboro at Burlington City

9:30 a.m.

Cumberland vs. Middle Twp. vs. Schalick at Deptford

10 a.m.

Penns Grove vs. Toms River South at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City vs. Vineland vs. Triton at Audubon

Oakcrest vs. Clayton vs. Gloucester City at Ocean City

Hammonton vs. Cherry Hill West vs. Rancocas Valley at Timber Creek

Barnegat vs. Monmouth at Holmdel

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thunderbolt Classic at Millville

12:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Southern

2:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Collingswood

4:15 p.m.

Haddonfield vs. Millville

Other games

Noon

Ocean Twp. at Pinelands

Washington Twp. at Mainland

1 p.m.

Red Bank at Barnegat

3:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Central

5:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Marist at Jersey City Armory

6 p.m.

Newark East Side at Pleasantville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Millville Showcase

11 a.m.

Woodstown vs. Millville

Other games

11:30 a.m.

Pinelands at Ocean Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

9 a.m.

South Jersey Novice Championships at Hess School

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

8 a.m.

New Balance Indoor National Championship at New York Armory

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Bennett Center

