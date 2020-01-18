WRESTLING
8 a.m.
Absegami vs. Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Buena at Moorestown
9 a.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Cranford at Middletown South
St. Joseph vs. Pennsauken vs. Willingboro at Burlington City
9:30 a.m.
Cumberland vs. Middle Twp. vs. Schalick at Deptford
10 a.m.
Penns Grove vs. Toms River South at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City vs. Vineland vs. Triton at Audubon
Oakcrest vs. Clayton vs. Gloucester City at Ocean City
Hammonton vs. Cherry Hill West vs. Rancocas Valley at Timber Creek
Barnegat vs. Monmouth at Holmdel
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thunderbolt Classic at Millville
12:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Southern
2:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Collingswood
4:15 p.m.
Haddonfield vs. Millville
Other games
Noon
Ocean Twp. at Pinelands
Washington Twp. at Mainland
1 p.m.
Red Bank at Barnegat
3:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Central
5:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Marist at Jersey City Armory
6 p.m.
Newark East Side at Pleasantville
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Millville Showcase
11 a.m.
Woodstown vs. Millville
Other games
11:30 a.m.
Pinelands at Ocean Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
9 a.m.
South Jersey Novice Championships at Hess School
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
8 a.m.
New Balance Indoor National Championship at New York Armory
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Bennett Center
