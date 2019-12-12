BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
5:30 p.m.
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Barnegat at Ocean Lanes
Pinelands vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Seneca at Turnersville’s Brunswick Zone
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Seneca at Turnersville’s Brunswick Zone
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Bergen Catholic at Igloo Ice Arena
