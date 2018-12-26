BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
3 p.m.
Mervo (Maryland) vs. Holy Spirit
4:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Bishop Eustace
7:30 p.m.
Absegami vs. Wildwood
Bulldawg Classic
5 p.m.
Barnegat vs. St. Peter’s Prep at Rumson-Fair Haven
Pemberton Holiday Tournament
Noon
St. Joseph vs. Bordertown at Pemberton
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Score at the Shore Tournament
Middle Township, Millville, Pleasantville, Mainland vs. TBA at Southern
Lady White Holiday Basketball Tournament
Barnegat at Long Branch
ICE HOCKEY
2018 Winding River Holiday Invitational
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Rumson Fair Haven at Winding River