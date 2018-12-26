BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

3 p.m.

Mervo (Maryland) vs. Holy Spirit

4:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Bishop Eustace

7:30 p.m.

Absegami vs. Wildwood

Bulldawg Classic

5 p.m.

Barnegat vs. St. Peter’s Prep at Rumson-Fair Haven

Pemberton Holiday Tournament

Noon

St. Joseph vs. Bordertown at Pemberton

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Score at the Shore Tournament

Middle Township, Millville, Pleasantville, Mainland vs. TBA at Southern

Lady White Holiday Basketball Tournament

Barnegat at Long Branch

ICE HOCKEY

2018 Winding River Holiday Invitational

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Rumson Fair Haven at Winding River

