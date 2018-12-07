Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco, 2018 Press Boys Swimmer of the Year
Mainland Regional sophomore Destin Lasco has participated in seven national scholastic swim records, including several relay marks with his Mustangs teammates.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

BOYS SWIMMING

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Central Regional at Southern Regional

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

GIRLS SWIMMING

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Central Regional at Southern Regional

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s Prep at St. Augustine Prep

6 p.m.

Brick Township at Southern Regional

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional at Central Regional

BOYS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Vineland Tech at Pilgrim Academy

