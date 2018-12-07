BOYS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Central Regional at Southern Regional
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Central Regional at Southern Regional
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Peter’s Prep at St. Augustine Prep
6 p.m.
Brick Township at Southern Regional
BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional at Central Regional
BOYS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Vineland Tech at Pilgrim Academy