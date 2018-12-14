Mainland vs AC
Buy Now

AC 5 Ashion Centino reaches in on Mainland 3 Brandon Savitch in front of AC Coach Gene Allen during the first half. Friday December 18 2015 Atlantic City at Mainland Boys Basketball. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Buena Regional

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Township

Millville at Mainland Regional

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Tech

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern Regional

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Township at Manchester Regional

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands Regional

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Ocean City at Middle Township

Atlantic City at St. Joseph

Cumberland Regional at Delsea Regional

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Vineland at Buena Regional

4:30 p.m.

Middle Township at Holy Spirit

5:15 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Millville

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

Cumberland Regional at Delsea Regional

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

Mainland Regional at Atlantic City

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

6 p.m.

Atlantic Tech at Lower Cape May

6:30 p.m.

Southern Regional at Toms River South

Manchester Regional at Lacey Township

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Middle Township vs Cape May Tech @ Cape May County Special Services

Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Vineland

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs Buena Regional @ St. Aug.

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Middle Township vs Cape May Tech @ Cape May County Special Services

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Ocean City at Vineland

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs Buena Regional @ St. Aug.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

Relay meet at Bennett Complex, Toms River (multiple teams)

6 p.m.

Rebel Indoor Shot Put Series @ Howell High School

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

Relay meet at Bennett Complex, Toms River (multiple teams)

6 p.m.

Rebel Indoor Shot Put Series @ Howell

BOYS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs Brick Township @ Ocean Lanes

Pinelands Regional vs Donovan Catholic @ Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3:20 p.m.

Pinelands vs Donovan Cath. @ Ocean Lanes

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs Brick Township @ Ocean Lanes

WRESTLING

5:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern Regional

ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Southern Regional vs Lacey Township

@ Winding River

Tags

Load comments