BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Buena Regional
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Township
Millville at Mainland Regional
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Tech
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern Regional
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Township at Manchester Regional
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands Regional
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Ocean City at Middle Township
Atlantic City at St. Joseph
Cumberland Regional at Delsea Regional
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Vineland at Buena Regional
4:30 p.m.
Middle Township at Holy Spirit
5:15 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Millville
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
Cumberland Regional at Delsea Regional
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
Mainland Regional at Atlantic City
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
6 p.m.
Atlantic Tech at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Southern Regional at Toms River South
Manchester Regional at Lacey Township
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Township vs Cape May Tech @ Cape May County Special Services
Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Vineland
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs Buena Regional @ St. Aug.
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Township vs Cape May Tech @ Cape May County Special Services
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Ocean City at Vineland
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs Buena Regional @ St. Aug.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
Relay meet at Bennett Complex, Toms River (multiple teams)
6 p.m.
Rebel Indoor Shot Put Series @ Howell High School
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
Relay meet at Bennett Complex, Toms River (multiple teams)
6 p.m.
Rebel Indoor Shot Put Series @ Howell
BOYS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs Brick Township @ Ocean Lanes
Pinelands Regional vs Donovan Catholic @ Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3:20 p.m.
Pinelands vs Donovan Cath. @ Ocean Lanes
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs Brick Township @ Ocean Lanes
WRESTLING
5:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern Regional
ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Southern Regional vs Lacey Township
@ Winding River