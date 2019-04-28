Lower Cape May vs. Middle Township girls lacrosse game

Lower Cape May’s Cecilie Reeb No. 19, left, battles against Middle Township’s Veronica Johnson No. 1, right during the first half of high school girls lacrosse game at Lower Cape May High School on Monday April 15.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Manchester at Barnegat

Southern Reg. at Brick

Lacey at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

Atlantic City at Wildwood

Cumberland at Delsea

Millville at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Williamstown

Buena at ACIT

Pinelands at Lakewood

Haddon Heights at St. Joseph

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Highland

Delsea at Cumberland

Cedar Creek at Millville

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Absegami

ACIT at Buena

Southern Reg. at Jackson Memorial

BOYS LACROSSE

Ocean City at Cedar Creek (Time TBA)

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Vineland

Barnegat at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:45 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Middletown South

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Millville at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Christian Brothers

Washington Twp. at Pleasantville

5 p.m.

ACIT at Moorestown

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Toms River North at Southern Reg.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Bridgeton at Millville

Buena at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

St. Augustine at Mainland

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

3:45 p.m.

Toms River North at Lacey Twp.

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Toms River North at Southern Reg.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Bridgeton at Millville

Buena at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

St. Augustine at Mainland

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Tri Meet at Mainland

Begins at 3:45 p.m.

4 p.m.

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Tri Meet at Mainland

Begins at 3:45 p.m.

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Pitman

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

