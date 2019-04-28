BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester at Barnegat
Southern Reg. at Brick
Lacey at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Wildwood
Cumberland at Delsea
Millville at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Williamstown
Buena at ACIT
Pinelands at Lakewood
Haddon Heights at St. Joseph
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Highland
Delsea at Cumberland
Cedar Creek at Millville
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Absegami
ACIT at Buena
Southern Reg. at Jackson Memorial
BOYS LACROSSE
Ocean City at Cedar Creek (Time TBA)
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Vineland
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:45 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Middletown South
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Millville at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Christian Brothers
Washington Twp. at Pleasantville
5 p.m.
ACIT at Moorestown
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Toms River North at Southern Reg.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Bridgeton at Millville
Buena at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine at Mainland
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
3:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Toms River North at Southern Reg.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Bridgeton at Millville
Buena at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine at Mainland
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Tri Meet at Mainland
Begins at 3:45 p.m.
4 p.m.
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Tri Meet at Mainland
Begins at 3:45 p.m.
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Pitman
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.