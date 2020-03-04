Where are local wrestlers seeded in this week's state tournament?: Twenty-seven Press-area wrestlers have advanced to this weekend's championship tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, which begins at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Developer addresses concerns over proposed Beach Haven hotel: The concerns of those opposing the project included parking and traffic, shuttle services for hotel guests and employees (employees will not be permitted to park onsite), deliveries to the hotel, security and trash pickup.
Officials, participants celebrate new law allowing recovery court graduates to apply for casino licences: The recovery court program, formerly known as drug court, allows nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines.
What were the biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in February?: Check out The Press' monthly list of jackpots of $50,000 or more in Atlantic City.
Mayor says Atlantic City's value at 'rock bottom' after reval, but 'can only go up from here': Neither the city nor the company that performed the assessment provided an exact figure of the city’s total valuation following the completed work. But both estimated the figure to be comparable to last year, when the city’s total ratable base was roughly $2.52 billion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.