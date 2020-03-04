030120_spt_region8

On February 29th, 2020, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, Region 8 wrestling wraps up the semi-finals with finals to be held later in the afternoon. (top — bottom) Lower Cape May’s Braydon Castillo vs. Absegami’s Quinn McLaughlin.

Where are local wrestlers seeded in this week's state tournament?: Twenty-seven Press-area wrestlers have advanced to this weekend's championship tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, which begins at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Developer addresses concerns over proposed Beach Haven hotel: The concerns of those opposing the project included parking and traffic, shuttle services for hotel guests and employees (employees will not be permitted to park onsite), deliveries to the hotel, security and trash pickup.

Officials, participants celebrate new law allowing recovery court graduates to apply for casino licences: The recovery court program, formerly known as drug court, allows nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction to complete intensive drug and alcohol treatment, gain employment, obtain education and pay court fines.

What were the biggest jackpots scored at Atlantic City casinos in February?: Check out The Press' monthly list of jackpots of $50,000 or more in Atlantic City.

Mayor says Atlantic City's value at 'rock bottom' after reval, but 'can only go up from here': Neither the city nor the company that performed the assessment provided an exact figure of the city’s total valuation following the completed work. But both estimated the figure to be comparable to last year, when the city’s total ratable base was roughly $2.52 billion.

Marty Small Sr.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. discusses the completed citywide revaluation Tuesday at a news conference at City Hall.

