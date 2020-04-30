Damaging winds, power outages and difficult driving will all be possible Thursday. A high wind warning will be in effect through 8 p.m.
The high wind warning will be in effect for all of South Jersey. Wind gusts 45-60 mph will be likely at times. As of 4 p.m., the highest wind gusts for the day were 54 mph in Millville, 48 mph in Upper Deerfield, 48 mph in Vineland and 47 mph in Fortescue.
