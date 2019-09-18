090119_spt_stjoefb_06

Highland Regional (1-1) at Oakcrest (1-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Highland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Highland running back Johnny Martin has rushed for 454 yards and four touchdowns. Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova has run for 162 yards and three touchdowns and thrown for 162 yards and one score.

