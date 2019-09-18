Highland Regional (1-1) at Oakcrest (1-1)
6 p.m. Friday
Highland is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Highland running back Johnny Martin has rushed for 454 yards and four touchdowns. Oakcrest quarterback Angel Casanova has run for 162 yards and three touchdowns and thrown for 162 yards and one score.
