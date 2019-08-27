Holy Spirit St. Joe Football

St. Joe's Jada Byers runs in the second quarter as St. Joseph High School football team plays Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.
 
 
 
 
Highland Regional vs. St. Joseph
2 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University.
This game is part of the Rumble on the Raritan, which features sever showcase games this weekend and next. Tickets cost $10.
St. Joe, 10-2 last season, is the defending state Non-Pubic II champion and No. 1 in The Press Preseason Elite 11 ranking. Highland Regional, 9-2 last season, is No. 11.
Both teams feature outstanding running backs.
St. Joe senior Jada Byers rushed for 1,738 yards and scored 35 touchdowns last season. Highland Regional junior Johnny Martin has scholarship offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Baylor, Temple and West Virginia. Martin rushed for 2,002 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.
 
