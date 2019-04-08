040819_nws_gems
Buy Now

On April 6th, at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center, the Precious Gems pageant/talent show is held showcasing special needs children with their Miss NJ Program mentors.

Each year, the Precious Gems participate in a showcase that highlights their talents and on-stage confidence. The event is an all-day process for the girls and mentors, who start the day with rehearsals for the opening numbers and practicing their talents, as well as staging for two fashion runways and on-stage questions.

Tags

Load comments