DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The 29th Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour is the premier fundraising event for the Dennisville Historic Home Owners Association.
On the third Saturday of December, a minimum of eight beautifully decorated 18th- and 19th-century historic homes, as well as several public buildings and two churches, are open to the public.
The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the Dennisville Post Office, 24 Hall Ave. in Dennisville, beginning at 3:30 p.m. the day of the tour. Advance ticket sales will be available online at dhhoa.org.
The featured house on the tour will be the circa 1860 Jonathan and Sarah James House.
The home was built in a vernacular interpretation of the Greek Revival style. The main portion of the two-story frame house is three bays wide and two bays deep with a center entrance.
The side gabled roof has overhanging eaves and a boxed cornice with returns in the gable ends. The eaves are decorated with circa-1890 flat jigsaw cut trim in a tear-drop shape.
Of special interest to visitors is the side sun room, with its many multipaned windows. The house has survived the foreclosure process, and its new owners are giving it plenty of well-deserved attention.
Dennis Township Middle School student government members will serve as greeters to distribute programs and get tour-goers started on their way. Houses open at 4 p.m. The Post Office will be open for stamp sales, tool.
Refreshments and comfort stations will be available at the Dennisville United Methodist Church Social Hall, the Dennis Volunteer Fire Station and the Dennis Township Old School House Museum.
The Middletones Carolers, Middle Township High School's a cappella quartet, will perform through the village in period costume.
Alice Belanger McGuigan’s illustrated “Historic Dennisville: A Walking Tour” will be available for sale at the ticket center.
The Dennis Volunteer Fire Company will have new and antique equipment on display. For further information, see dhhoa.org or contact Jack Connolly at 609-861-1338 or at dennisvillechristmashousetour@verizon.net.
The Dennis Township School House Museum will open at 3:30 p.m. Participants may want to take a quick look that day and make arrangements to return for a more in-depth visit at a later date.