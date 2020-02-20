Today wisteria is known to be invasive and isn't used in home gardens, but in the 1950's my grandmother would not have believed it. This is Mary (Dolquist) Zipfel in her beloved garden beside her house on Pitney Road, circa 1952.
Mary and Albert Zipfel's home was right next to the house Mary grew up in, built in 1938 by Albert himself, on land given to the couple by Mary's father, Gustav Dolquist. Gustav was a Swedish-born steam engineer who bought his property in 1909. In 1927 Gustav gave his brother John a similar lot on the opposite side of his home. This lot is now the location of Helping Hand Behavioral Health, formerly Gold's Gym.
The museum is open every Saturday, 11:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. We're very easy to find now - come check out our new signs!
