090519_gal_history

The John Hanselman family in their front yard around the year 1910. From left - Marie, John Sr., Clara, John's mother Catherine, John Jr. and Clarence. John was a lifelong fruit farmer. The homestead was located on Cologne Avenue, where the Kaenzig farm is today.

 Sarah Snow / Provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Here is the John Hanselman family in their front yard around the year 1910. From left - Marie, John Sr., Clara, John's mother Catherine, John Jr. and Clarence. John was a lifelong fruit farmer. The homestead was located on Cologne Avenue, where the Kaenzig farm is today.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum is open every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Load comments