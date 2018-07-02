In an attempt to stimulate the local economy in 1941, the federal Works Progress Administration began clearing a wooded area in Egg Harbor Township for the construction of a municipal airport to serve the Atlantic City area. The project was to employ 1,187 men to cut and clear land for three, one-mile concrete runways.
Recognizing the airport project as a perfect site to train new pilots, the U.S. Navy's Bureau of Aeronautics, through its Bureau of Docks and Yards, asked the secretary of the Navy for authority to construct Naval Air Station Atlantic City at the site in Pomona. The request was granted Oct. 13, 1942, and a 20-year lease was signed with Atlantic City.
By December 1942, enough ground was cleared for construction to begin, and within a month, thousands of workers were on the job. On April 24, 1943, the Naval Air Station Atlantic City was commissioned and placed on active duty. The Navy spent between $6 million and $8 million building the base.
The site served the country through World War II and eventually evolved into today's Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center, a core facility for modernizing the air traffic control system and advancing aviation safety in all stages of flight.
Details on the history of the facility are among the materials that can be found in the photos, newspapers and other materials at the Atlantic County Historical Society in Somers Point.
They show that one of the reasons the Atlantic City area was chosen was the local weather. It was usually clear enough to allow planes to fly before modern radar and computer flight controls existed.
As with any military installation, Naval Air Station Atlantic City maintained its own weekly newspaper, called the Boardwalk Flyer, which reported on activities of the station's sports teams, social dances, training schedules and war news.
According to a Dec. 2, 1943, article in The Egg Harbor News, no fewer than six cadets died at the station during 1943. The first fatality occurred less than two months after the station was commissioned when a cadet was killed by the propeller of a taxiing plane.
One of the problems with inexperienced pilots was solved by placing a truck near the end of the approach runway. As the plane approached, the observer on the ground could advise the pilot if his wheels were up or down. This method proved so effective that it became standard landing procedure for all Air National Guard training flights.
In 1944, according to the Boardwalk Flyer, a group of Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) arrived at the facility. They were housed in private homes in Pleasantville until barracks could be built. Personnel shortages made women welcome in positions formerly held by men, such as the control tower, the parachute loft, post office, photo lab and dispensary.
By spring 1945 it became evident the war was drawing to a close, and the Navy made plans to consolidate and revamp its entire Fourth District, which included the Atlantic City area.
From Aug. 15, 1945 onward, the status of the Naval Air Station Atlantic City would seesaw back and forth. Finally, negotiations sponsored by state Sen. Frank "Hap" Farley and U.S. Rep. Charles Sandman succeeded in keeping the air station open at the same time a commercial field was put in operation.
On July 1, 1958, the United States Airways Modernization Board established the National Aviation Facilities Experimental Center (NAFEC) on the site. In 1980 it became the FAA Technical Center, which was named for former Rep. William J. Hughes in 1996.