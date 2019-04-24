Situated on the edge of a peninsula at Southern-most part of the state, Cape May is a small beach town, but it could be getting a some big recognition.
Cape May is now one of 20 towns currently in the running to get a spot on USA Today's 10 Best Historic Small Towns.
Nominees were chosen by the national publication for their big history and small populations— all of them have fewer than 30,000 people reported in census data. USA Today is now asking the public to vote on the nominees to narrow their list down to the top 10 towns in the country.
As of Wednesday, the South Jersey city sits at number 17 on the list.
Cape May, which is a registered historic district, holds onto the claim that it is as the oldest Sea Shore resort in America with one of the largest collections of late 19th century frame buildings left in the United States.
It contains over 600 buildings including colorful Victorian-style homes, summer houses, old hotels, and commercial structures.
The town, named after the Dutch captain Cornelius Jacobsen Mey who chartered the area in the 1600, began hosting vacationers from the Philadelphia area in the mid-18th century.
Grandbury, Texas; Mackinac Island, Michigan; and Angola Indiana currently hold the top three spots on the list respectively.
Haddonfield, another New Jersey town, also made the list and currenty sits at number 7.
Anyone 18 and older can vote once per day until Monday, May 6 at noon. The 10 winning small towns will be announced Friday, May 17.