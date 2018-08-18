In keeping with the Atlantic County Historical Society’s mission of bringing local history to life, Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the society’s resources and written by its volunteers.
Have you ever taken a ride on a "Somers Wheel?"
Maybe you have, but you just called it a "Ferris Wheel!”
The history of the wheel in this country goes back to about 1848, when one was built for a fair in Walton Springs, Georgia.
In 1891, William Somers, a member of one of the Jersey Shore's most prominent families, formed a company to erect an "Observation Roundabout" on the Atlantic City Boardwalk between New York and Kentucky avenues. Somers' ride, made of wood, was a huge hit in this popular seaside resort.
About this time, the planners for the Columbian Exposition, or Chicago World’s Fair, were hoping that an inventor would build a marvel to equal the Eiffel Tower from the Paris Exposition. Somers contacted or was contacted by the officials of the Exposition, and they were interested in having one of his Observation Roundabouts at their fair, which was held in celebration of the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World.
Meanwhile, George Ferris was a 34-year-old engineer from Pittsburgh who was involved in bridge construction and had experience in testing iron and steel. He heard about the interest in the Roundabout and visited Atlantic City and viewed the Somers Wheel.
He returned to Pittsburgh and submitted his grand design to the Chicago planners. Ferris built his wheel of steel, whereas Somers' was constructed of wood. It was Ferris’ wheel that became part of the exhibit.
Somers felt that Ferris stole his invention and there was a lawsuit between the two men. The legal fight continued for several years, but Ferris died, at age 37, before it was settled and the court found for Somers. But, it was too late for the Somers Wheel. The amusement wheel ride had come to be popularly known as the Ferris Wheel.
Many years later, a Ferris Wheel was built on Steeplechase Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The pier was eventually shut down and destroyed in a fire in the 1980s.
Now, after all these years, one of the world’s most modern amusement wheels opened in December on the historic Steel Pier and is the nation's third tallest such ride, standing 227 feet above the Atlantic Ocean. The structure, called the Observation Wheel, features 40 climate-controlled gondolas, each of which can seat six adults. Wouldn't William Somers be proud?
Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is located at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.