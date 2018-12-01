Bush’s helicopter landed at the Vineland Developmental Center, about two miles from the rally site. Though it was not officially open to the public, the chopper pad attracted a crowd.
President George H.W. Bush swept through Vineland at a Republican-sponsored rally attended by several thousand people.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Bush was introduced by then Republican congressional candidate Frank LoBiondo.
The rally, held in the center of downtown at Seventh Street and Landis Avenue, opened to the public just after 10 a.m.
After a quick lunch at nearby Vineland Cold Cuts, he (Bush) headed for another campaign stop in northern New Jersey.
Bush’s campaign stop began with his arrival at Atlantic City International Airport at 11:20 a.m. aboard Air Force One.
WASHINGTON — George Bush was a man with a matchless resume — combat pilot, diplomat, vice pr…
Clad in a white raincoat and smiling broadly, Bush emerged from the Boeing 747 and waved to the crowd of several hundred that greeted him with warm cheers and applause.
Bush shook hands, signed autographs and posed for pictures with many of the airport well-wishers before departing for Vineland by helicopter.
One top Republican, Atlantic County Executive Richard E. Squires, enthusiastically shook Bush’s hand and offered words of encouragement.
“I told him that we’re all behind him,” Squires said. “I also told him to keep at it.”