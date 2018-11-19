Dakota Hitchner (Atlantic Christian School) is off to a fast start with NCAA Division III Cairn University.
She scored 17 in Cairn’s 66-56 loss to Penn State-Harrisburg. She had eight points and six assist in a 70-57 loss to Immaculata.
Through three games heading into Tuesday, the Upper Township resident is averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game to go with 2.3 rebounds and three assists. She transferred from D-II King University in Tennessee.
Lauren Holden (Lower Cape May) had three points and three rebounds in Fordham’s 72-55 loss to Penn State. She had seven points and three rebounds in a 71-64 win over Charlotte.
Destiny Thompson (Bridgeton) had 17 points and five rebounds in Georgian Court’s 76-59 loss to Kutztown. She scored 14 in an 83-66 loss to Long Island Post.
Gabby Boggs (Mainland) had four points and 10 rebounds in Albright’s 69-48 loss to Salisbury. She had 17 points and 14 rebounds in a 59-50 win over Keystone.
Dej’hanee McNeal (Lower Cape May) had four points and three rebounds in Alvernia’s 74-26 win over Penn State Schuylkill. She had two points and three rebounds in a 68-42 loss to Ohio Wesleyan.
Cassidy Gallagher (Holy Spirit) had three points and three rebounds in Cabrini’s 69-55 loss to Eastern. She had 10 points and two rebounds in a 61-57 loss to Goucher.
Megan Stafford (Mainland) had 13 points and 10 rebounds in Catholic’s 67-49 win over Penn State-Abington. She had 10 points and 15 rebounds in a 61-43 win over Stockton.
Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points, three steals and two rebounds in a 62-48 loss to William Paterson. She scored eight in a 66-43 win over Penn State Berks.
Marykate McLaughlin (St. Joseph) had four points in Eastern’s 61-58 loss to Moravian.
Ashley Toner (Barnegat) had three points and four rebounds in Emerson’s 68-62 loss to Suffolk. She scored 15 in a 74-71 win over Dean College. She scored 14 in a 66-61 loss to Massachusetts-Boston.
Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) had nine points, four rebounds and four assists in Kean’s 68-56 loss to Brooklyn College. She had eight points, five rebounds and three assists in a 62-53 loss to Eastern. She had nine points and six rebounds in an 83-79 win over Lynchburg.
Eva Sodaitis (Absegami) grabbed four rebounds in Muhlenberg’s 64-39 win over Penn State Berks. She scored six in a 65-42 win over William Paterson.
Olivia Rulon (Wildwood Catholic) had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Rowan’s 68-64 loss to Delaware Valley. In a 78-69 loss to The Sage Colleges, Rulon had 18 points and five rebounds, and Jazlyn Duverglas (Cedar Creek) scored six. In an 89-62 win over New England College, Duverglas had six points and two rebounds, and Rulon added five rebounds, three assists and two points.
Mackenzie McCracken (Wildwood) had nine points and five rebounds in Widener’s 68-63 win over Eastern Mennonite.