The Historic Organ Restoration Committee Inc. is hosting a series of free holiday recitals around Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall’s Deck the Hall event. Local organists will play 10 recitals Mondays through Fridays at noon between Dec. 9 and Dec. 20.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

