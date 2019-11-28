South Jersey shoppers will add to the sound of ringing cash registers nationwide as an estimated 114.6 million people consider shopping on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.
Atlantic County received more than $485,000 for its new, in-house opioid treatment facility inside the jail. The money, from the state Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, will be used for services — including peer-to-peer recovery and case management for up to 800 inmates — in the expansion of the jail’s Medication Assistance Treatment, or MAT, initiative.
One and done for the Atlantic City Blackjacks. The Arena Football League announced Wednesday it has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is ceasing all operations.
Middle Township schools seek community input on five-year plan. A 90-minute session last week was the first of three planned at the middle school to help develop a new five-year strategic plan. A similar process undertaken in 2013 helped develop the current plan, which district officials say gives community members a voice in the district’s goals and initiatives, and in how to improve the township schools as a whole.
Mainland, Vineland, and Holy Spirit pick up big wins on Thanksgiving. Your Thanksgiving high school football roundup is here.
