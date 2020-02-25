Gianmarco Arleti scored 23 for the winners. Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez scored 11 for EHT.

EHT 11 7 16 12 – 46

Holy Cross 17 14 14 12 – 57

EHT – D. Germann 11, Glenn 5, Walsh 4, J. Germann 10, Lopez 11, Dodd 5

HC – Arletti 23, Bisceglie 8, Faloppa 13, Jones 13, Nesemeier 10

