Gianmarco Arleti scored 23 for the winners. Sophomore guard Carlos Lopez scored 11 for EHT.
EHT 11 7 16 12 – 46
Holy Cross 17 14 14 12 – 57
EHT – D. Germann 11, Glenn 5, Walsh 4, J. Germann 10, Lopez 11, Dodd 5
HC – Arletti 23, Bisceglie 8, Faloppa 13, Jones 13, Nesemeier 10
