St. Joe faded in the second half of this South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal.

Sophomore forward Ja’Son Prevard led the fifth-seeded Wildcats with 14, while junior guard Marcus Pierce had 12.

Gianmarco Arletti scored 26, and Stefano Faloppa scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds for fourth-seeded Holy Cross.

St. Joe 17 11 5 13 – 46

Holy Cross 17 15 18 14 – 64

SJ – Skillings 11, Stafford 1, Prevard 14, Byers 8, Pierce 12

HC – Arletti 26, Bisceglie 11, Faloppa 14, Cessel 7, Nesemeier 6

