St. Joe faded in the second half of this South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal.
Sophomore forward Ja’Son Prevard led the fifth-seeded Wildcats with 14, while junior guard Marcus Pierce had 12.
Gianmarco Arletti scored 26, and Stefano Faloppa scored 14 and grabbed 11 rebounds for fourth-seeded Holy Cross.
St. Joe 17 11 5 13 – 46
Holy Cross 17 15 18 14 – 64
SJ – Skillings 11, Stafford 1, Prevard 14, Byers 8, Pierce 12
HC – Arletti 26, Bisceglie 11, Faloppa 14, Cessel 7, Nesemeier 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.