Holy Spirit (6-4) at Atlantic City (2-7)
10 a.m. Thursday (104.1 FM)
Rivalry: Atlantic City leads 52-34-4
2018 result: Holy Spirit 44, Atlantic City 0
Why this game is important: This is Atlantic County’s oldest rivalry and the 91th meeting between the teams. Atlantic City leads the rivalry 52-33-4. The winner receives the John Boyd-Stan Marczyk Trophy named after the late coaches Boyd of Atlantic City and Marczyk of Holy Spirit.
Inside the game: Holy Spirit will play St. Joe for the state Non-Pubic title 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Rutgers University.
Atlantic City hasn’t played since Nov. 1. Vikings junior linebacker Corey Yeoman has made 115 tackles, 14 for losses. Junior running back Shawn McGraw has made 51 tackles and rushed for 310 yards. Senior linebacker Connor Culmone has made 60 tackles.
Holy Spirit relies on the running of E’lijah Gray (142 carries for 1,022 yards) and Patrick Smith (139 carries for 1,287 yards).
