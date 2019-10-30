102719_spt_stjoe 5

Holy Spirit (4-3) at St. Joseph (7-1)

2 p.m. Saturday

This is one of South Jersey’s top rivalries. It began in 2000, and St. Joe holds a 14-6 edge. These teams could meet again in the state Non-Public II playoffs. St. Joe is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. St. Joe fullback/linebacker Ahmad Ross has rushed for 259 yards and made 61 tackles. Spirit relies on the running of E’lijah Gray (741 rushing yards) and Patrick Smith (666 rushing yards).

