spt_holyspiritfb

Holy Spirit quarterback Trevor Cohen takes off for a rushing touchdown against Mt. St. Joseph. Absecon, NJ. August 30, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

Holy Spirit (2-2) at Washington Township (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Holy Spirit was off last week. Spartans sophomore quarterback Trevor Cohen has thrown for 585 yards and five touchdowns. Spirit also features a potent running game with E'lijah Gray (342 rushing yards) and Patrick Smith (301 rushing yards). Washington Township has won three straight, two of them by shutout. The Minutemen beat Egg Harbor Township 22-0 last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments