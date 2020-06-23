"We all have the ability to accomplish great things. We all have the ability to act, dream, plan, and believe. We all have the ability to take what we learned at Holy Spirit High School and set the world on fire."

- Patrick Oakes, salutatorian

"I am also sure that when we were young freshmen, or even when we were mature adults walking in on our first day of senior year, which feels so long ago, we never expected that this is how these memorable and formative 4 years would end. Most of you know that I don’t talk very much, so standing up here, in front of about 9 people, isn’t much of a problem for me. But, it most certainly is not the ideal situation, and I would much rather be spending this moment with all of you, in the same room, together."

- Sakshi Harjani, valedictorian

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

