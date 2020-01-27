Christian Kalinowski scored six of his team-high 12 points as Spirit jumped to a 21-3 first-quarter lead. Spirit (10-5) has won three straight.

Holy Spirit 21 16 15 11 - 68

Absegami 3 9 14 11 – 37

HS – Kalinowski 12, Cella 5. Glenn 2, H. Rovillard 4, Smith 4, Steward 4, Gillespie 5, Wilkins 5, Oakes 8, Smith 2, Iawnulzio 7, Yacovelli 1, Gilliam 4, Freeman 5

AB – Durham 5, Nunez 4, Baldino 11, Hood 8, Hathaway 6, Johnson 1, Rodriguez 2

