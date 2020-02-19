Christian Kalinowski led the Spartans with 19. Joe Glenn had 10 for Spirit, which improved to 16-7.

ACIT fell to 13-9.

Holy Spirit 18 4 15 15 – 67

ACIT – 5 9 5 9 – 28

HS – Kalinowski 19, Glenn 10, Cella 2, J. Rovillard 2, H. Rovillaqrd 11, Wilkins 3, Smith 5

ACIT – Waugh 11, Cesar 2, Abdul-Rahmann 7, Davenport 5, Countouris 3,

