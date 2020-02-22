Holy Spirit Mainalnd boys basketball

Holy Spirit (6) at Mainland Regional (3)

4 p.m.

Tournament history: Holy Spirit is 5-7 in seven previous tournament appearances. The Mustangs are seeking their first tournament win in their fourth appearance.

Inside the game: These rivals split during the regular season. Mainland won 37-32 at home on Jan. 13. Holy Spirit won 61-47 at home on Feb. 7. Mainland has (18-6) has relied on the timely perimeter shooting of senior guard Luke Mazur and the all-around play of senior forward Jake Cook. Holy Spirit (16-7) is a balanced team. Christian Kalinowski, Jack Cella and twins Henry and Jack Rovillard have all taken turns leading the Spartans. Spirit center Joe Glenn has been a defensive force.

