The Holy Spirit boys basketball team held off Lower Cape May 47-44.

Jamil Wilkins (11 points) sparked Spirit early with a pair of 3-pointers. Freshman guard Jahmir Smith and sophomore guard Elijah Steward each scored nine for Spirit.

Lower Cape May 9 10 14 11 – 44

Holy Spirit 12 13 16 6 - 47

LCM – Bencivengo 11, Gault 14, Pierce 4, Lawler 15

HS – Cella 4, Glenn 7, H. Rovillard 2, Smith 9, Gillespie 2, Steward 9, Wilkins 11, Oakes 3

