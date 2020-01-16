The Holy Spirit boys basketball team held off Lower Cape May 47-44.
Jamil Wilkins (11 points) sparked Spirit early with a pair of 3-pointers. Freshman guard Jahmir Smith and sophomore guard Elijah Steward each scored nine for Spirit.
Lower Cape May 9 10 14 11 – 44
Holy Spirit 12 13 16 6 - 47
LCM – Bencivengo 11, Gault 14, Pierce 4, Lawler 15
HS – Cella 4, Glenn 7, H. Rovillard 2, Smith 9, Gillespie 2, Steward 9, Wilkins 11, Oakes 3
