Jack Rovillard scored 15 points and Gavin Gillespie added 11 as the Holy Spirit boys basketball team beat Ocean City 56-49 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

Gannon Brady led Ocean City with 17.

Holy Spiit improved to 503, while Ocean City is 2-6

Holy Spirit 18 12 15 11 – 56

Ocean City 6 15 10 18 – 49

HS – Glenn 4, Cella 3, J. Rovillard 15, H. Rovillard 7, Gillespie 11, Wilkins 2, Smith 9, Steward 3

OC – Brady 17, Finnegan 9, Hoag 2, Rhodes 11, Repetti 10

