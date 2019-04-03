Shane Solari had one hit and two RBIs to lead the Holy Spirit High School baseball team to a 5-2 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League game Tuesday.
The Spartans’ Brandon Castellini, Jimmy Pasquale, C.J. Egrie, J.J. Spotts and Jake Lamonaca each scored a run. Donovan Patten pitched five innings with three strikeouts and gave two runs for Holy Spirit (2-0).
For EHT (0-1), Jordan Sweeney had an RBI. Bobby Baxter and George Shoemaker scored a run. Sean Duffy tossed 22/3 innings with two strikeouts.