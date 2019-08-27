The Holy Spirit High School football offense has plenty of choices when it comes to who gets the ball on offense.
That makes the Spartans one of South Jersey’s top teams.
Spirit features Ahmad Brown at wide receiver, E’lijah Gray at running back and Isaiah Gerena at tight end.
“We have three legitimate threats at the skill spots,” Spirit coach A.J. Russo said. “It presents challenges.”
Brown caught 32 passes for 398 yards last season. Gray rushed for 1,233 and 15 touchdowns, while Gerena caught 31 passes for 379 yards.
“Defenses can’t put all of their attention on one of those three kids,” Russo said. “If I was defending us, I would be a little cautious about who I picked and chose (to focus on).”
Sophomore Trevor Cohen takes over at quarterback. Spirit will feature more run-pass options this season to take advantage of Cohen’s athletic ability. Cohen started as a freshman in center field for the Spartans’ baseball team last spring.
“He has poise,” Russo said. “He was under a lot of pressure as a center fielder for a division-contending baseball team. I know the baseball team played in some big games. He’s very athletic. He’s a lefty. He throws the ball a little differently, but he throws it well.”
Spirit has experience on the offensive line. Riley Howat will play left tackle. He started as a sophomore but missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Sophomore guard Justin McNulty started as a freshman.
“Upfront we have kids who have some experience,” Russo said, “although they haven’t all played together because of injuries and other things. They’re starting to come together as a unit.”
The Spartans will feature a speedy defense. The strength is in the secondary with veterans Brown, Tommy Finan and Charlie Murray.
Junior nose guard Andrew Constantino often demanded double teams last season.
Sophomore strong safety Michael Weaver started as a freshman and showed signs of being an even bigger impact playmaker in the preseason. Sophomore linebacker Michael Francisco also impressed.
“We have a lot of fast kids on the field for us,” Russo said. “We’re attacking with speed and looking for turnovers and big plays.”
Spirit last season won the West Jersey Football league Royal Division and reached the state Non-Public II final, losing to rival St. Joseph 41-22. These Spartans are capable of achieving even more this season.
“If (the offensive line) comes together like I believe they will, and if Trevor Cohen continues on the path he is,” Russo said, “I think that’s what it’s going to take for us to be very, very, very successful. Ahmad, Isaiah and E’lijah are coming to play every day. If the other kids can match that, I think we’ll be tough.”
Holy Spirit gets ready for the upcoming season
Trevor Cohen, #7 quarterback, runs with the ball during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Ahmad Brown, #20, of the Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Gavin Roman runs with the ball during the Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
E-Lijah Gray, #24, of the Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Trevor Cohen, #7, quarterback for the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Trevor Cohen, #7, quarterback for the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Isaiah Gerena, #8, runs with the ball during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Isaiah Gerena, #8, during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ahmad Brown, #20, during Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Holy Spirit running back E'lijah Gray, left, gets a handoff from quarterback Trevor Cohen during a practice earlier this month. Gray rushed for 1,233 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
Trevor Cohen, #7 quarterback, runs with the ball during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
E-Lijah Gray, #24, left, and Trevor Cohen, #7 quarterback, during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
E-Lijah Gray, #24, runs with the ball during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
E-Lijah Gray, #24, runs with the ball during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ahmad Brown, #20, during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kevin Burns, line coach, directs players during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Riley Howat, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Justin Curcio, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tommy Finan, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Andrew Constantino, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sebri Drinks, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Michael Weaver, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ai-Johnnie Rembert, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Isaiah Gerena, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ahmad Brown, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
E-Lijah Gray, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Trevor Cohen, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Patrick Baross, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, talks with Patrick Baross during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
A.J. Russo, head coach of the Holy Spirit High School football team, during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Peter Marczyk, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Kevin Mason, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Patrick Newman, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Ahmad Brown, Holy Spirit High School football team during practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Gavin Roman gets a hand off from Trevor Cohen during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
E-Lijah Gray, #24, left, and Trevor Cohen, #7 quarterback, during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
E-Lijah Gray, #24, left, and Trevor Cohen, #7 quarterback, during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
E-Lijah Gray, #24, left, and Trevor Cohen, #7 quarterback, during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Tommy Finan catches a pass during a Holy Spirit High School football team practice, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
