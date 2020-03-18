Holy Spirit football 2007

Holy Spirit's William Washington #11 runs against St. Joe Montvale in the second half of semifinal playoff game at Holy Spirit High School Friday, Nov 16, 2007. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )

The Spartans finished 12-0 and beat Immaculata 26-13 to win the state Non-Public III title. Running back Williams Washington ran for 2,001 yards and scored 226 points.

