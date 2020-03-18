Holy Spirit football 2010

(l-r) Holy Spirit 27 Joe Sarnese, 37 Rocky Figuroa (center) and 23 Steve Hartley celebrate with the team after the win. Friday December 3 2010 Holy Spirit wins over St. Joseph Montvale in the Non- Public Group III Championship at Rutgers Stadium, New Brunswick. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

The Spartans finished 12-0 and won the state Non-Public III title with a 14-13 win over St. Joseph Montvale. Joe Sarnese sparked the Spartans with 93 tackles, five interceptions and nine touchdown catches.

