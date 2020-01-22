Freshman guard Kira Murray led the Spartans with 22 points. Emily Pasceri scored 17 for Cape May Tech.

Cape May Tech 9 13 13 18 - 53

Holy Spirit 16 15 19 17 – 66

CMT – Pasceri 17, Schmucker 2, Campbell 10, Williams 16, Garcia 5, McAllister 2, Albert 1

HS – Lynch 8, Pugliese 2, Pasquale 10, Florio 11, Murray 22, Erdman 2, A. Bell 9, Cella 3

