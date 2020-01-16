Kira Murphy sank three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with 11 points to spark the winning Spartans.
Sophia Pasquale added 10 for Spirit.
Holy Spirit 21 11 14 12 – 58
Lower Cape May 4 7 7 11 - 29
HS – Lynch 5, Pugliese 2, Pasquale 10, Florio 6, Murray 11, Erdman 7, A. Bell 4, C. Bell 2, Huber 9, Mastro 2
LCM – Grey 7, Holden 14, McGuigan 3, Wagner 5
