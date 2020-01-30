Freshman guard Kira Murray led the winning Spartans with 12

Millville 8 16 10 6 - 40

Holy Spirit 11 12 11 14 – 47

MV – Williams 17, Perez 4, Ball 7, Owens 4, Doss 2, Talley 4, Balsdassare 2

HS – Lynch 11, Pugliese 5, Pasquale 6, Murray 12, Florio 11, Huber 3

